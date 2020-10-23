3

DRIPPIN unveil the final track to their debut album 'Boyager' in the new track prequel teaser

The new boy group DRIPPIN continues to follow the promotion schedule and teased another track from their debut album 'Boyager.'

October 24 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment's new boy group teased the track "Get Colored." This track is the final on the list of the songs to be teased from the album. This track is a light pop and R&B genre that shows off the boy group's unique vibe and color.

DRIPPIN will be releasing more teasers until their debut on October 28 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come, and don't miss out on their debut!

