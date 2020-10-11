CRAVITY prepare for 'Ohh-Ahh' promotions with timeline teaser

CRAVITY has begun the countdown until promotions for their B-side single!





On October 11 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie boy group unveiled the timeline teaser for the release of "Ohh-Ahh," the promotional B-side single off of their sophomore mini album 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into.'





According to the teaser, the group will begin the teaser countdown with concept photo releases on October 13, 14, and 15. They will then moved to a music video teaser release on October 19 before finally releasing the music video for the song on October 21.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY completed promotions for the album's title track "Flame" on September 27.





Check out the timeline teaser below!







