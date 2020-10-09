Seventeen thank fans after their 2nd Japanese mini album '24H' is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan

Seventeen's 2nd Japanese mini album '24H' has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ)!

An album is certified platinum by the RIAJ in the case that it surpasses 250,000 copies in sales after is release. This marks Seventeen's 3rd Japanese album to receive a platinum certification, following their 1st Japanese single 'Happy Ending' and their 2nd Japanese single 'Fallin' Flower' - which was certified double platinum. What's more is that Seventeen's Japanese debut album 'We Make You', released back in 2018, was certified gold by the RIAJ after is release, meaning that every single record of Seventeen's Japanese releases have received certifications from the RIAJ.

To thank fans for their latest platinum certification with '24H', Seventeen relayed via their agency Pledis Entertainment, "We want to sincerely thank Carats for always being by our side and for making us shine brightly. '24H' was a song that we recorded while thinking about Carats, so we are so happy it is being loved. We are looking forward to meeting you with a new image soon. We will be waiting for you, always."

Congratulations, Seventeen!