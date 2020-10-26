AB6IX lead a marching band in 1st 'Salute' MV teaser

AB6IX will be returning with a majestic marching band by their side for their new comeback title track, "Salute"!

With this comeback, the AB6IX boys plan on beginning a new era contrasting from their debut concept. The group's new title track "Salute" is said to be a dramatic title track with lyrics depicting AB6IX's passion, strong will, and determination as they move forward toward their goals.

AB6IX's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' is set for this November 2 at 6 PM KST!