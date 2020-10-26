5

2

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AB6IX lead a marching band in 1st 'Salute' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

AB6IX will be returning with a majestic marching band by their side for their new comeback title track, "Salute"!

With this comeback, the AB6IX boys plan on beginning a new era contrasting from their debut concept. The group's new title track "Salute" is said to be a dramatic title track with lyrics depicting AB6IX's passion, strong will, and determination as they move forward toward their goals. 

AB6IX's full comeback with their 3rd mini album 'Salute' is set for this November 2 at 6 PM KST!

  1. AB6IX
0 499 Share 71% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
9 hours ago   67   76,774
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   134   52,075
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
4 days ago   199   101,467

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND