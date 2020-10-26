2

JBJ95 transform into action stars in 'Jasmin' MV teaser

It looks like JBJ95 will be fusing a twist on a classic Western-style for their comeback title track, "Jasmin"!

With just one more day left before their full 4th mini album comeback, JBJ95 shared an intriguing MV teaser for their title track "Jasmin", featuring a funky, disco dance beat alongside the duo's delicate vocals. Toward the end of the MV teaser, the JBJ95 boys can be seen diving into an old-fashioned gun fight, rocking chic cowboy styles. 

Look out for JBJ95's full comeback this October 28 at 6 PM KST with their 4th mini album 'Jasmin' and their title track of the same name!

