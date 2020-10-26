Henry partners up with 'Atelier Cologne' as Seoul representative of the '24H Music World Tour' online festival

Henry will be participating in the upcoming '24H Music World Tour' online festival event sponsored by 'Atelier Cologne' as Seoul's representative!

Currently active as the official ambassador of 'Atelier Cologne' in Korea, Henry will be joining artists like Doja Cat, Charlie XCX, and EDM duo Videoclub during the '24H Music World Tour', set to take place from October 29-30.



Starting on October 29 at 9 PM KST, the '24H Music World Tour' festival will release exclusive performances and backstage footage of Henry for 24 hours, straight from Henry's very own studio. Fans can look forward to a variety of musical performances including the violin, guitar, vocals, etc, as well as an exclusive performance of Henry's "Thinking of You" - a collaboration track with 'Atelier Cologne'.

Anyone can watch the '24H Music World Tour' online festival via 'Atelier Cologne's official website, here.

Have you joined Henry's official Weverse yet, to get the latest updates from the artist himself?

