SuperM's upcoming title track 'One (Monster & Infinity)' will be a hybrid remix, combining two separate tracks in one

SuperM's upcoming comeback title track "One (Monster & Infinity)", from their 1st full album 'Super One', will showcase the epitome of a hybrid remix!

SuperM will be returning with the release of their 1st full album 'Super One' next week on September 25 at 12 AM EST. The upcoming album contains a whopping 15-songs of various genres, including the team's recent lead singles "100" and "Tiger Inside", as well as the title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)".

One of the focal points of SuperM's comeback will be the explosive scale of the group's title track, which is a hybrid remix combining two separate songs from 'Super One' - "Monster" and "Infinity" - into one! This isn't the first time SM Entertainment has put out a shocking hybrid remix genre, as SHINee's 2012 hit "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" marked the beginning of official hybrid remixes in K-Pop.

Are you prepared to have your minds blown with SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)"?

