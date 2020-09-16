15

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SuperM's upcoming title track 'One (Monster & Infinity)' will be a hybrid remix, combining two separate tracks in one

SuperM's upcoming comeback title track "One (Monster & Infinity)", from their 1st full album 'Super One', will showcase the epitome of a hybrid remix!

SuperM will be returning with the release of their 1st full album 'Super One' next week on September 25 at 12 AM EST. The upcoming album contains a whopping 15-songs of various genres, including the team's recent lead singles "100" and "Tiger Inside", as well as the title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)".

One of the focal points of SuperM's comeback will be the explosive scale of the group's title track, which is a hybrid remix combining two separate songs from 'Super One' - "Monster" and "Infinity" - into one! This isn't the first time SM Entertainment has put out a shocking hybrid remix genre, as SHINee's 2012 hit "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" marked the beginning of official hybrid remixes in K-Pop. 

Are you prepared to have your minds blown with SuperM's "One (Monster & Infinity)"?

quark1239510,681 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Sherlock is still one of the best K-Pop songs of all time so if we even even half way there it will be a banger.

DMV2DMZ239 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago
I actually liked "Sherlock"! The throwback flavor of the track was hard hitting and EPIC!! SHINee's highly baked-in "danceability" of some of their tracks is the most authentic on the male side of the SM roster. EXO has some good ones too. I would love to have more "danceable (i.e. epic choreo)" tracks when SHINee and EXO comes back!

I hope at least half of the Super M album (7.5 tracks) is "catalog quality". Honestly, I am not interested with what I have heard so far from this super group. SM is connected with some incredibly talented R'n'B/Pop producers, yet a lot of their tracks are not "hitting" properly outside of Red Velvet these days.

P.S. Looking at the color of the photo, has Target sponsored the group yet?

