SBS MTV to launch a new live music program dedicated to trot music, 'The Trot Show'

SBS MTV will be launching a new live music program, titled 'The Trot Show'!

A play on the broadcasting station's representative K-Pop music program 'The Show', the upcoming new title features not only weekly performances by the hottest K-Trot singers in the industry right now, but also a weekly chart ranking of currently promoting K-Trot singers.

Fans will play a key role in boosting the chart rankings of their favorite K-Trot singers - very similarly to the chart ranking criteria on 'The Show' - while also incorporating domestic music chart rankings, live voting, etc. Stay tuned for more details on SBS MTV's 'The Trot Show'!