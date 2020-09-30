Dawn channels his inner Arthur Fleck in 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' comeback photos

Rookie solo artist Dawn has released a set of villainous concept photos for his upcoming 1st mini album, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'.

In his latest concept photos, Dawn channels a dark, mad side of him as he pays tribute to the infamous Arthur Fleck, a.k.a The Joker. In a short, moving concept teaser below, Dawn also gives away a curious whistling sound, hinting at the mood of his comeback title track "DAWNDIDIDAWN" feat. Jessi.

Meanwhile, Dawn's 1st mini album contains a total of 5 brand new tracks, including another P-Nation artist collaboration - "Still" feat. Crush. The full mini album will be out this October 9 at 6 PM KST!