Ha Sung Woon channels autumn vibes in cozy pictorial for 'Esquire Korea's October issue

Ha Sung Woon is featured in the October issue of 'Esquire Korea'!





The idol, whom is currently popular as both a radio and variety show fixture, is the star of a pictorial in the latest issue of the men's fashion and lifestyle magazine. The pictorial is focused around knitted fashion, with Ha Sung Woon giving off a masculine yet casual aura as he models items ranging from a sweater and scarf to a fitted knit cap.



In the issue, which was released on September 20 KST, the idol provided updates on his projects and answered fan-submitted questions in a special video, revealing his food preferences, favorite nicknames, news about a new song he is working on, and even gave fans a peak at some previously unrevealed choreography. During the interview, he also announced that he was currently working on some new music, asking fans to look forward to his upcoming new album announcement.



Meanwhile, the full feature can be seen both in the magazine's physical copy and online on the 'Esquire Korea' website.

Check out the photoshoot images below!