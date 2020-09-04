4

Posted by germainej

SuperM take you behind the scenes before 'The STAGE' performance of 'Tiger Inside'

SuperM have dropped their 'The STAGE' video of their new single "Tiger Inside"!

In 'The STAGE' video, SuperM talk to each other before filming their performance, and they answer questions about the upcoming track. "Tiger Inside" delivers a message of strength and courage during difficult times caused by the global COVID19 pandemic, telling listeners to unlock the wild beasts inside them against negative circumstances.

Watch SuperM's 'The STAGE' performance above and their "Tiger Inside" MV here if you missed it.

quark123959
23 minutes ago

Mark's pink hair is fading... I wonder what color it will be for whatever the Dreamies are doing.

0

xx-jenn-xx
33 minutes ago

They look so good and this is so far one of their best tracks!

