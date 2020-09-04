CLC drop 'Helicopter' choreography practice video

CLC have dropped their choreography practice video for "Helicopter"!
In the practice video, the CLC members and their dancers go over the powerful choreography for their new track. "Helicopter" is the Cube Entertainment girl group's latest single, and it's about having the confidence to rise up to where you want to be.
Watch CLC's "Helicopter" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.
