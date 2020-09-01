SuperM bring out their claws and fangs in 'Tiger Inside' MV

SuperM have just premiered the full MV for their powerful 2nd lead single, "Tiger Inside"!

The energetic, fast-paced dance track fuses synthesizer sounds with a dramatic 808 bass beat, before completing the overall mood with a distinct, Asian theme. "Tiger Inside" delivers a message of strength and courage during difficult times caused by the global COVID19 pandemic, telling listeners to unlock the wild beasts inside them against negative circumstances.

The intense "Tiger Inside" MV features SuperM's dynamic performance, full of charismatic moves reminiscent of a ferocious pack of tigers. Watch it above!