Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

SuperM bring out their claws and fangs in 'Tiger Inside' MV

SuperM have just premiered the full MV for their powerful 2nd lead single, "Tiger Inside"!

The energetic, fast-paced dance track fuses synthesizer sounds with a dramatic 808 bass beat, before completing the overall mood with a distinct, Asian theme. "Tiger Inside" delivers a message of strength and courage during difficult times caused by the global COVID19 pandemic, telling listeners to unlock the wild beasts inside them against negative circumstances. 

The intense "Tiger Inside" MV features SuperM's dynamic performance, full of charismatic moves reminiscent of a ferocious pack of tigers. Watch it above!

quark123959,201 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

Easily their best release. If they don't do a whole damn stage in those hanbok I may start a riot. 😤

0

xx-jenn-xx3,267 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

I loved it taemin and ten looked good...but..TAEYONG LOOKED HOT AS HELL AND THAT GROWL OMG...the only thing i'm sad about is they didn't do what they did in the v-live and do some tigers actually running around them i wish they would have added something like that but other wise it was amazing...so much better than 100

