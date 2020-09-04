BTS win #1 + Performances from September 4th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "Oh Ya Ya Ya", and DAY6 unit Even of Day made their debut with "Where the Sea Sleeps". As for comebacks, Lovelyz came back with "Obliviate", and CLC returned with "Helicopter".



As for the nominees, BTS and ITZY were up against each other, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



There were also performances by NTX, KARD, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, Jo Jung Min,ITZY, ATEEZ, ONEUS, Dongkiz, ONF, Cherry Bullet, ENOi, Kim Jang Hoon, Maka'Maka, and Brave Girls.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Lunarsolar







==

DEBUT: Even of Day







==

COMEBACK: Lovelyz







==

COMEBACK: CLC







===

NTX







==

KARD







==

OnlyOneOf







==

CRAVITY







==

Jo Jung Min







==

ITZY







==

ATEEZ







==

ONEUS







==

Dongkiz







==

ONF







==

Cherry Bullet







==

ENOi







==

Kim Jang Hoon







==

Maka'Maka







==

Brave Girls







===