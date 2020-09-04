23

BTS win #1 + Performances from September 4th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "Oh Ya Ya Ya", and DAY6 unit Even of Day made their debut with "Where the Sea Sleeps". As for comebacks, Lovelyz came back with "Obliviate", and CLC returned with "Helicopter".

As for the nominees, BTS and ITZY were up against each other, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by NTXKARDOnlyOneOfCRAVITYJo Jung Min,ITZY, ATEEZ, ONEUS, Dongkiz, ONF, Cherry Bullet, ENOi, Kim Jang HoonMaka'Maka, and Brave Girls.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Lunarsolar


DEBUT: Even of Day


COMEBACK: Lovelyz


COMEBACK: CLC


NTX


KARD


OnlyOneOf


CRAVITY


Jo Jung Min


ITZY


ATEEZ


ONEUS


Dongkiz


ONF


Cherry Bullet


ENOi


Kim Jang Hoon


Maka'Maka


Brave Girls


