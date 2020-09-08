7

Rookie girl group Cignature teases bright, lovely comeback with 1st mini album 'Listen and Speak'

Rookie girl group Cignature is returning soon with the release of their 1st mini album, 'Listen and Speak'!

On September 9, Cignature released a bright and energetic opening trailer film for their comeback. It looks like the Cignature girls are going back to school for their new mini album, which will be a lovely and upbeat number matching perfectly with Cignature's youthful color. 

Meanwhile, Signature first debuted back in February of this year under J9 Entertainment, a sub-label of C9 Entertainment dedicated to girl group management. The girls then promoted in April with their 2nd lead single "Assa". 

Stay tuned for more details on Cignature's 1st mini album, set for release on September 22 at 6 PM KST!

Dope, Assa was a bop.

Listen and Speak not to be confused with Piss and Moan, sasaengers.

