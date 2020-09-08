UP10TION 'Light Up' your day with handsome new comeback concept photos

The boys of UP10TION are coming to 'Light Up' your day with their handsome visuals!

UP10TION will be making a comeback this coming September 24 with the release of their 9th mini album, 'Light Up'. As members Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk are focussing on their solo activities and leader Jinhoo is currently on hiatus from promotions, the boys plan on promoting as 7-members for this comeback.

In their 2nd set of 'Spectrum' version comeback concept photos, UP10TION members represent different colors in the color spectrum with their sleek, pastel suits, boasting pristine visuals. Check out the members' new individual teasers below!