KNK have confirmed their long-awaited return this September 17 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'KNK Airline'!



Simply judging by the "coming soon" teaser image and the album title, it's difficult to expect what concept the KNK boys plan on returning with this time around. Meanwhile, this will mark KNK's first group comeback in over a year and 2 months, since their "Sunset" promotions last year.

Get ready to see a new side of the 5 KNK members, soon!