NCT 2020 reveal 'The Past & Future - Ether' teaser video for 'Resonance' album

NCT 2020 have revealed a new teaser video for their 'Resonance' album.



Their 'The Past & Future - Ether' teaser features the NCT members in a science-fiction world. As previously reported, the NCT 2020 project includes their upcoming album 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1' is slated for release on October 12, while 'NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 2' will be released afterwards.



Take a look at NCT 2020's latest teaser below. Stay tuned for updates on their comeback!



