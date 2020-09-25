Mark reenacts his parents' proposal story on the first episode of 'SuperM's As We Wish'

On the first episode of tvN's brand new reality series 'SuperM's As We Wish', the SuperM members took on the mission of acting out 7 different love confessions!

Each of the members got to develop their own love confession mini dramas, as Kai chose a unique story inspired by 'Eternal Sunshine', TEN romantically fulfilled a gallery proposal, and Taemin tried out his take on the sketchbook confession from 'Love Actually'. Lucas combined both drama and action into his story, while Baekhyun impressed his members with his comfortable acting as well as through his tragic story. Taeyong went for a fantasy genre by transforming into a vampire.

One confession that particularly garnered attention, however, was Mark's mini drama! For his story, Mark took inspiration from the real proposal story of his own parents, as Mark's father sang the same song - Yoo Jae Ha's "Because I Love You" - to his mother as their official wedding proposal. Mark even shared that he learned to play the song on the piano from his mother especially for this role.

At the end, the staff and crew members of 'SuperM's As We Wish' cast their votes for which member had to most romantic confession. The confession chosen belonged to the pink-haired maknae, Mark!

Catch some of the clips from this week's 'SuperM's As We Wish', above and below!