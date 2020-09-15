fromis_9 drop 'Feel Good (SECRET CODE)' MV teaser

fromis_9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)".



In the MV teaser, fromis_9 are ready to have fun backstage in a dressing room. "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)" is the title track of their 3rd mini album 'My Little Society', and it's a year and three months since the release of their last album 'Fun Factory'.



fromis_9's 'My Little Society' drops on September 16 KST. What do you think of their MV teaser?