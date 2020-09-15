Check out Winners of the 'Seoul International Drama Awards 2020'!

The 'Seoul International Drama Awards 2020' was held on September 15 through MBC TV and wavve.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Seoul International Drama Awards 2020' was filmed with only the necessary people present, and Kim Soo Ra, GOT7's JInyoung, and announcer Park Ji Min were hosting the night. The 'SDA' recognizes excellence in television drama productions worldwide.



Check out the 'SDA' winners below.



Grand Prize | 'Orphans of a Nation' (Brazil)

Serial Drama Golden Bird Prize | 'Bolívar' (Colombia)

Serial Drama Silver Bird Prize | 'Mr. Fighting' (China)

TV Movie Golden Bird Prize | 'The Turncoat' (Germany)

TV Movie Silver Bird Prize | 'Everything and Nothing' (South Korea)

Mini-Series Golden Bird Prize | 'World on Fire' (United Kingdom)

Mini-Series Silver Bird Prize | 'Itaewon Class' (South Korea)

Best Actor | Waleed Zuaiter - 'Baghdad Central'

Best Actress | Gong Hyo Jin - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Best Screenwriter | Im Sang Choon - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Best Director | Adam Smith - 'World on Fire'

Jury’s Special Prize | 'The Cage' (Czech Republic), 'XX' (South Korea)

Most Popular Foreign Drama | 'Snowpiercer' (United States), 'Descendants of the Sun' (Philippines), 'The New Pope' (Italy)

Excellent Korean Drama | 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Outstanding Korean Drama | 'Crash Landing on You', 'Stove League', 'Extraordinary You'

Outstanding Korean Actor | Kang Ha Neul - 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Outstanding Korean Actress | Son Ye Jin - 'Crash Landing on You'

Best OST in Korean Drama | 'When the Camellia Blooms'

Short-Form Drama Golden Bird Prize | '18h30' (France)

Asian Star Prize | Dingdong Dantes, Yokohama Ryusei



Congratulations to all the winners!