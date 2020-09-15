UNVS lay back in the jungle in 'Sand Castle' teaser image

UNVS have revealed a group teaser image for 'Sand Castle'.



In the teaser, the UNVS members lay back in the jungle under the summer heat. 'Sand Castle' is the boy group's third single album, and it marks their first group comeback since 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken: Give You Up' 4 months ago.



UNVS' 'Sand Castle' is set to release this September 16 at 12 PM KST. What do you think of their wild, exotic concept?