Former AOA member ChoA covers Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You' for first YouTube video

Former AOA member ChoA has posted her very first YouTube video.



In her Instagram post yesterday, ChoA revealed she'd recently filmed a YouTube video, and for her first post, she covered Maroon 5's 2017 song "Girls Like You". With an acoustic guitar in hand, she sings her version of the track on a balcony during a beautiful, warm day.



As previously reported, ChoA is preparing for her comeback to the entertainment industry after reportedly signing with a new agency established by a former FNC Entertainment director. She left AOA in June of 2017 due to depression and insomnia, and former AOA member Mina also allegedly spoke up on her reported comeback.



Check out ChoA's cover above! Are you happy to see her back?

