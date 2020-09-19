Jessi & Lee Hyori talk about body image and pride on 'Hangout with Yoo'

Jessi and Lee Hyori talked about body image and pride on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



On the September 19th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', the members enjoyed a meal together and got into comfortable clothes, and they praised Refund Sisters member Hwa Sa, saying, "Hwa Sa's skin is really nice because you're young." Uhm Jung Hwa then expressed, "I won't tell you how it changes when you get older," while Lee Hyori responded, "Let's tell them, so it's less shocking for them when it happens."



Jessi then told Lee Hyori, "You had the prettiest natural chest in South Korea." Lee Hyori wasn't taken aback by the sudden compliment and said with pride, "You haven't seen me naked, right? It's no joke."



However, she continued, "If I take my clothes off now, I have to hide." When Uhm Jung Hwa commented, "No one's completely satisfied," Jessi said, "I'm satisfied now. I'll show you later."



Have you been following the Refund Sisters on 'Hangout with Yoo'?





