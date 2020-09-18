Former AOA member ChoA writes first Instagram post in over a year

Former AOA member ChoA wrote her first Instagram post in over a year.



On September 18, ChoA shared a photo of herself below along with the following message:





"Hello. This is ChoA.

Have you been well?

This is the first time I'm really using Instagram in a while

so I feel a bit awkward.

Because of all of you who've worried for me

I'm taking care of my health,

and because of everyone cheering me on

I've spent my time being very grateful.

Recently, I filmed a YouTube video

to show you all more good sides of me.

I'm posting my video for the first time tomorrow.

Even if it's really lacking, please watch it well.

It's a difficult time, so please gain more strength and be careful with your health.

Thank you!"





In other news, ChoA is preparing for her comeback to the entertainment industry after reportedly signing with a new agency established by a former FNC Entertainment director. She left AOA in June of 2017 due to depression and insomnia, and former AOA member Mina also allegedly spoke up on her reported comeback.



