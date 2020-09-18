19

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Former AOA member ChoA writes first Instagram post in over a year

AKP STAFF

Former AOA member ChoA wrote her first Instagram post in over a year.

On September 18, ChoA shared a photo of herself below along with the following message:

"Hello. This is ChoA.
Have you been well?
This is the first time I'm really using Instagram in a while
so I feel a bit awkward.
Because of all of you who've worried for me
I'm taking care of my health,
and because of everyone cheering me on
I've spent my time being very grateful.
Recently, I filmed a YouTube video 
to show you all more good sides of me.
I'm posting my video for the first time tomorrow.
Even if it's really lacking, please watch it well.
It's a difficult time, so please gain more strength and be careful with your health.
Thank you!" 


In other news, ChoA is preparing for her comeback to the entertainment industry after reportedly signing with a new agency established by a former FNC Entertainment director. She left AOA in June of 2017 due to depression and insomnia, and former AOA member Mina also allegedly spoke up on her reported comeback. 

View this post on Instagram

. 안녕하세요.초아입니다. 그동안 잘 지내셨나요? 몇 년 만에 인스타를 하려니 조금 어색하기도 하네요😭 그동안 저는 걱정해주시는 분들 덕분에 건강도 잘 챙기고, 변함없이 응원해주시는 분들 마음에 정말 감사하며 지냈습니다. 얼마 전, 여러분께 조금씩 좋은 모습을 보여드리려 유튜브 영상을 촬영했어요. 내일 처음으로 영상을 올리는데, 많이 부족해도 예쁘게 봐주세요. 어려운 시기 더 힘내시고 건강 조심하세요. 감사합니다!

A post shared by 초아 (@queenchoa_) on

  1. AOA
  2. ChoA
8 5,449 Share 95% Upvoted

1

krell-4,334 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

stinky-tofu-95 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago
I can't believe she calls herself "Queen Choa."

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND