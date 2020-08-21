Former AOA member ChoA to sign with a new agency established by a former FNC Entertainment director

According to media outlet reports on August 21, former AOA member ChoA has decided to sign with a new agency, officially gearing up for her return to promotions!

Reports say that ChoA will be joining a new startup agency established by a former director at FNC Entertainment, president Kim Young Sun. Under FNC, Kim Young Sun aided in discovering members of F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, and more.

Now, ChoA will officially mark the first artist under president Kim's new entertainment label. Earlier this month, ChoA surprised the public by returning to singing for the first time in 3 years, by releasing an OST track for KBS2 drama series 'To All The Guys Who Loved Me'.

Best of luck to ChoA in her future activities!