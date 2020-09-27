Cignature performs latest single 'ARISONG' in new 'relay dance' performance video

Cignature is the latest group to perform a 'relay dance'!





On Setptember 27 KST, the J9 Entertainment rookie girl group performed a relay dance version of their new single "ARISONG" for Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members rock schoolgirl looks, all lining up to take turns performing a modified one-person version of the song's official choreography. The video ends with the girls playfully ending the dance with thinking poses before waving goodbye to viewers.

Meanwhile, "ARISONG" was released on September 22.

Check out the relay dance above!