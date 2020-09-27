BLACKPINK wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' for 2nd week + Performances from The Boyz, Stray Kids, Ghost9, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, Ghost9 made their debut with "Think Of Dawn," The Boyz came back with "The Stealer," BDC came back with "Shoot The Moon," VINCIT came back with "Strike Out," cignature returned with "Arisong," UP10TION made their comeback with "Light," EVERGLOW returned with "La Di Da," H&D came back with "Umbrella," and NTX returned with "Black Hole."



As for the winner, the nominees were Jessi's "NUNU NANA," BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez, and ITZY's "Not Shy." In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Ice Cream," making it their second consecutive week as #1 on the program.





Other performers were Lunarsolar, ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha, VAV, Stray Kids, Oh My Girl's YooA, CRAVITY, TREASURE, and fromis_9.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: Ghost9

==

COMEBACK: EVERGLOW

==

COMEBACK: UP10TION

==

COMEBACK: The Boyz

==

Stray Kids

==

TREASURE