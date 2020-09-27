Heize and Punch come together for 'Do You Like Brahms?' OST single 'Midnight'

Two top female vocalists have come together for a new OST single!





On September 27 KST, Heize and Punch released new song "Midnight," a single for SBS drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'s OST.



"Midnight" is a bossa-nova style ballad song rounded out with piano and an R&B sound that expresses the emotions felt on a sleepless night when you are still thinking about the person you just parted from. The collaboration was due in part to the suggestion of the OST's producer Song Dong Woon, who set the two vocalists up for the single. Song Dong Woon also produced other OST hits, such as Chanyeol and Punch's "Stay With Me," Ailee's "I Will Go To You Like The First Snow," Crush's "Beautiful," and Soyou's "I Miss You."



Meanwhile, 'Do You Like Brahms?' stars Park Eunbin and Kim Minjae and began airing on August 31.

