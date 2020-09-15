IZ*ONE get ready to return with a more mature, modern vibe in teaser images for their 1st Japanese album 'Twelve'

IZ*ONE are ready to return with a more mature, modern woman vibe in their 1st full Japanese album, 'Twelve'!

On September 15, the group revealed stylish, pastel individual teaser images of members Miyawaki Sakura, Jang Won Young, Ahn Yu Jin, and Lee Chae Yeon, following individual images of members Honda Hitomi, Jo Yu Ri, Kwon Eun Bi, and Yabuki Nako released yesterday. The girls' elegant individual concept images released so far indicate a stark transformation from IZ*ONE's previous Japanese promotions, which accentuated the group's sharp and synchronized performance and charisma.

Stay tuned for more details on IZ*ONE's return in Japan with their 1st full album 'Twelve', set for release physically on October 21, as well as for the remaining members' individual concept photos!