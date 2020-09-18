33

12

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS give their sincere advice to 'I-Land' debut group

AKP STAFF

BTS gave their sincere advice to the official group to debut from Mnet's 'I-Land'.

The September 18th episode of 'I-Land' featured the reality show group's final test performance, and the BTS members gave their advice to all the 9 final members. Host Nam Goong Min asked BTS what advice they can give as global idols. 

j-hope advised they don't forget their beginnings and think about their future, Jimin suggested they love their colleagues and their work, and Jungkook specifically praised Jungwon, who stood out to him. 

Check out the clip of BTS' advice above!  

  1. BTS
  2. I-LAND
8 2,205 Share 73% Upvoted

3

Mimi2222103 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Jimin is so kind and humble. I feel so blessed to be able to listen to him because his sincere words really calm my heart <3

Share

1

taeswife06134,493 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Jimin's words are making me cry... My heart... I want someone to give me advice like that...😭😭😭😭😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND