BTS give their sincere advice to 'I-Land' debut group

BTS gave their sincere advice to the official group to debut from Mnet's 'I-Land'.



The September 18th episode of 'I-Land' featured the reality show group's final test performance, and the BTS members gave their advice to all the 9 final members. Host Nam Goong Min asked BTS what advice they can give as global idols.



j-hope advised they don't forget their beginnings and think about their future, Jimin suggested they love their colleagues and their work, and Jungkook specifically praised Jungwon, who stood out to him.



Check out the clip of BTS' advice above!