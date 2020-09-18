12

Mnet's 'I-Land' reveals official group name, final 7 members, and finale performances!

Mnet's 'I-Land' revealed the official group name, final 7 members, and finale performances!

On the September 18th finale, 'I-Land' revealed the official group name as ENHYPHEN, which stands for the members who will connect, discover each other, and grow together. The final 7 members were also revealed as Yang Jung Won (1,417,620 votes), Jay (1,192,889), Jake (1,179,633), Ni-ki (1,140,728)Lee Hee Seung (1,137,323)Park Sung Hoon (1,088,413), and Kim Sun Woo (935,771).

K finished in 8th place despite being 7th place in terms of votes with 946,046 votes, and Daniel placed 9th with 773,792, which means both did not make the final group.

Check out the explanation of the group name ENHYPHEN above and the finale performances below.

bribri812334 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

Honestly shocked K did not make it. If it was totally left to global votes he would have but producers choice got the last pick...

quark1239510,753 pts 32 minutes ago 1
32 minutes ago

I'm so glad that Jay and Ni-Ki made it through but man... my heart hurts for K. Ni-Ki breaking down in tears because he's going to debut without him hurts. I'm legit baffled by the producers pick.

