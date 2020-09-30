Park Kyung's past as school bully casts suspicion on Block B groupmate Zico

Park Kyung's past as a school bully is casting suspicion on his Block B groupmate Zico.



Just yesterday, Park Kyung admitted to fans he was both a victim and perpetrator of bullying in middle school after being a model student in elementary school. He stated, "I came to see those who some may call 'delinquents' as cool. I wanted to hang out with them and be close to them, and I acted in a way that's shameful." Former classmates also revealed more details.



Past statements by Park Kyung about Zico on a 2016 episode of tvN's 'Problematic Men' have also come back to light. Park Kyung expressed, "In elementary school, I thought the group Zico was in looked cool. He looked so cool back then in 6th grade (elementary school in South Korea). I wanted to be in that group, so I asked them to hang out with me after school." Zico also stated, "I was an elementary school classmate of Park Kyung, and since then, he was famous for being a math genius. Park Kyung played the whole student body, and I played at the back gate. Park Kyung was very smart, but I was by far the more popular one."



On a 2015 episode of KBS' 'A Song for You', Park Kyung further revealed about Zico, "From what I remember, Zico lived a future-oriented and upright life since middle school, but in elementary school, he was a little..."



Netizens are now speculating Zico was also part of a group who bullied other students just as Park Kyung was. However, Zico's fans are defending him in response, stating, "Why is Zico getting pulled into Park Kyung's controversy," and "Zico is an elementary school classmate, so it doesn't have anything to do with the school violence that happened in middle school."



What are your thoughts on the speculation about Zico?



