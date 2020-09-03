A Pink's Namjoo radiates sensuality in her MV teaser for "Bird"

A Pink's Namjoo is ready for her solo debut as she releases the MV teaser for her single "Bird".

In the MV teaser, Namjoo dominates the screen as she radiates sensuality. She appears as a queen as she speaks the monologue, "Step follows step, Hope follows Courage, set your face towards danger, Set your heart on victory, I'm not afraid, I was born to do this."

Namjoo's first solo single "Bird" will be fully released on September 7 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers and updates to come!