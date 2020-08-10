VICTON's Seungwoo makes solo debut with soulful MV for 'Sacrifice'

26

VICTON's Seungwoo has made his solo debut!

On August 10 KST, the idol released his 1st solo mini album 'Fame,' featuring title track "Sacrifice."


"Sacrifice" is a dynamic single that showcases Seungwoo's vocals, with lyrics that deal with the idea of sacrificing anything for love. In the music video for the song, he showcases explosive performance energy against the background that is both charismatic and masculine concept and includes sports cars and male backup dancers.

Meanwhile, Seungwoo will be greeting fans through a special album release showcase on the same day at 8 PM, where he will perform "Sacrifice" live for the first time.


Check out the music video for "Sacrifice" above!

quark123957,866 pts 24 hours ago
24 hours ago

The song, the vocals, the videoes, Seungwoo... it's all gorgeous. I love it.

4

brideofchani2,255 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

boy get this like

he killed it. its amazing

