Sunmi has dropped a special video for "Borderline".
The video features Sunmi in a shadowy room until she lays back in a bathtub. "Borderline" is written and co-composed by the singer herself, and she's been teasing the song since February of 2019.
Watch Sunmi's "Borderline" special MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Sunmi soaks in a tub in 'Borderline' special MV
