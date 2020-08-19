42

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Sunmi soaks in a tub in 'Borderline' special MV

Sunmi has dropped a special video for "Borderline".

The video features Sunmi in a shadowy room until she lays back in a bathtub. "Borderline" is written and co-composed by the singer herself, and she's been teasing the song since February of 2019. 

Watch Sunmi's "Borderline" special MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She performed the song when I went to see her concert last spring. So glad she's officially released it!!

Well, gay men and heterosexual girls must certainly become bisexual when they see this! <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3 <3

