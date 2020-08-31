Girls' Alert (GSA) member Jisung updates fans on her health 2 weeks after vomiting and passing out on drama set

Girls' Alert (GSA) leader Jiseong has taken to social media to give fans update on her health.





In the Instagram post, which was shared on August 31 KST, the idol is seen at a gym, wearing a mask and dressed in all-black workout clothes. The caption for the update reads:



"Let's healthily work out! Over the next eight days at home," she began, adding the hashtags for 'home training,' 'home exercise,' and '8 kg lost.' "Hello, it's Jiseong. I am sorry for making many people worry when I fainted on set. Thankfully, it wasn't COVID-19. Over the next eight days, please practice social distancing."



The post comes roughly two weeks after Jiseong vomited then passed out on the set of web drama 'Ugly Complex.' According to her agency, she transported to the emergency room at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Mapo's Sinchon neighborhood and diagnosed with enteritis. She has since fully recovered.



Check out Jiseong's Instagram post below.