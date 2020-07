SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) has achieved a perfect all-kill!



"Once Again this Beach" is SSAK3's debut track, and it's composed by Lee Sang Soon. It has placed 1st on all 6 major domestic realtime and daily music charts including Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs. As a result, the single is now #1 on both the realtime and weekly iChart!







Congratulations SSAK3!