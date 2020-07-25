Son Dam Bi says she gets boyfriends without even trying

Son Dam Bi revealed she gets boyfriends without even trying on 'I Live Alone'.



On the July 24th episode, Lee Kyu Hyung featured as a guest, and he revealed that finding a girlfriend was like winning the lotto for him. Son Dam Bi responded in surprise, "Are you really the type to make a lot of effort?" Gian84 asked the singer and actress, "So are you saying that it happens for you even if you don't try?"



Son Dam Bi answered confidently, "Yes," making the studio laugh. Gian84 then said, "Let's see how long that lasts."



Watch the segment of 'I Live Alone' above!