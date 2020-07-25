8

Son Dam Bi says she gets boyfriends without even trying

Son Dam Bi revealed she gets boyfriends without even trying on 'I Live Alone'.

On the July 24th episode, Lee Kyu Hyung featured as a guest, and he revealed that finding a girlfriend was like winning the lotto for him. Son Dam Bi responded in surprise, "Are you really the type to make a lot of effort?" Gian84 asked the singer and actress, "So are you saying that it happens for you even if you don't try?"

Son Dam Bi answered confidently, "Yes," making the studio laugh. Gian84 then said, "Let's see how long that lasts."

Watch the segment of 'I Live Alone' above!

ice_ghost26 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

And then there's me, in my late 20's and still have never had a boyfriend... T__T

Props to Dambi though; love, and even just mutual physical affection, can be very hard to find. And whether or not there's 'true love' in her relationships, as long as both partners are happy while it lasts, that's the most important thing.

funkahole2-617 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Of course every guy would want to bang a pretty celebrity...what are you 16...trying to act like a hotshot you old bum.

