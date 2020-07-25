MAMAMOO's Whee In reveals sweet cover of EXO Baekhyun's 'Candy'

MAMAMOO's Whee In has revealed a cover of Baekhyun's "Candy"!



For her latest cover, Whee In released a cover and special video for EXO member Baekhyun's 2020 solo track "Candy". The lyrics are about showing charms like different flavors of candy, and the MAMAMOO member does just that with her own rendition of the song.



Check out Whee In's "Candy" cover above and the original below!

