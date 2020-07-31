8

3

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Seulgi & Irene drop 'Naughty' choreography video

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene have dropped their "Naughty" choreography video.

In the choreography video, the two Red Velvet members go over the intricate moves for their follow-up track. "Naughty" is a song from the duo unit's debut mini album 'Monster', which featured the title track of the same name. 

Watch Seulgi and Irene's "Naughty" choreography video above and their MV here if you missed it. 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
  4. NAUGHTY
2 795 Share 73% Upvoted

-1

prettyunni-178 pts 32 minutes ago 1
32 minutes ago

Its a good effort from these two. But I can tell theyre nowhere near professional level. Its not perfect but better than somiiiiii

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND