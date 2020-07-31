Red Velvet's Seulgi & Irene drop 'Naughty' choreography video

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene have dropped their "Naughty" choreography video.



In the choreography video, the two Red Velvet members go over the intricate moves for their follow-up track. "Naughty" is a song from the duo unit's debut mini album 'Monster', which featured the title track of the same name.



Watch Seulgi and Irene's "Naughty" choreography video above and their MV here if you missed it.