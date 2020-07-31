1

Jessi explains why she slapped Yoo Jae Suk for 'NUNU NANA' challenge

Jessi explained why she slapped Yoo Jae Suk in the face for her "NUNU NANA" challenge.

On July 31, Jessi held a live stream on Instagram, and she discussed her new track "NUNU NANA" with fans. When it came to her choreography for the catchy song, the rapper expressed, "It doesn't matter if you slap someone or hit your own chest. Even I slapped Yoo Jae Suk in the face. I slapped him because he bugged me so much when I went on 'Running Man'."

Jessi was referring to a challenge clip she posted featuring Yoo Jae Suk and Rain. During a certain segment of her choreography, Jessi turned around to fake a slap to both stars behind her.

She also shared, "I can't sleep these days because I've been watching reactions to my 'NUNU NANA' MV. Please give me a lot of love on 'Music Bank' today."

In other news, Jessi is featuring on the August 2nd episode of SBS' 'Running Man' with Jeon So MiLee Young Ji, and MAMAMOO's Solar.

