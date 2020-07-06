17

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi awaken their inner 'Monster' in official MV

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have unveiled the MV for "Monster".

After unexpectedly releasing reports of a postponement, SM Entertainment finally revealed the official MV for Red Velvet's unit at 12 PM on July 7 KST. Appropriate to the song's mysterious vibes, the MV awakens the dark sides of Irene and Seulgi through a series of dazzling, abstract visuals. 


As the lyrics tell the story of a monstrous shadow that disturbs your sleep, Irene and Seulgi are a pair ready to appear in your sweetest nightmares!

Which part of the MV is your favorite?

3

blinkblackpink-29 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

wow I got chills. This was dope!!! RedVelvet are on another level. It always amaze me how they can comeback with any concept and nail it

1

athalia-b419 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Finally! Never been so excited for a mv!

