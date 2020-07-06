Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi awaken their inner 'Monster' in official MV

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have unveiled the MV for "Monster".

After unexpectedly releasing reports of a postponement, SM Entertainment finally revealed the official MV for Red Velvet's unit at 12 PM on July 7 KST. Appropriate to the song's mysterious vibes, the MV awakens the dark sides of Irene and Seulgi through a series of dazzling, abstract visuals.





As the lyrics tell the story of a monstrous shadow that disturbs your sleep, Irene and Seulgi are a pair ready to appear in your sweetest nightmares!

Which part of the MV is your favorite?