EXID's Solji reveals piano version of 'Rains Again' MV

EXID's Solji has revealed a piano version music video for "Rains Again".



In the MV, Solji plays the piano as she performs her latest track. "Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and the lyrics are about the very end of a breakup when you have to erase the person you're closest to, comparing the falling rain to how it feels after saying goodbye.



Watch Solji's "Rains Again" piano clip above and the MV here if you missed it.