Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) party under the sun 'In Summer' feat. Kwanghee MV

SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, Rain) have dropped their music video for "In Summer" featuring Kwanghee!

The trio got together for Yoo Jae Suk's co-ed dance group challenge on 'Hangout with Yoo', and for their debut MV, they've remade old-school K-pop group DEUX's 1994 track "In Summer". In the MV, SSAK3 hop on a yacht and swing by a pool for summer fun.

Watch SSAK3's "In Summer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

see the old remake mv kinda make u feels happy when u watch the mv tho...relaxed and no over dance stuff.....

