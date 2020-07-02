10

Posted by germainej

2AM celebrate 12th anniversary since debut

2AM celebrated the 12th anniversary since their debut.

July 11 marked 2AM's 12th debut anniversary, and all 4 members took to social media to celebrate with fans.

Changmin wrote, "At the speed of light, it's already our 12th debut anniversary. Our first stage was on July 11 at 'Music Bank'. The feeling I had during the song right before ours is still fresh like it happened yesterday. Today, I feel quite proud of how the others are all doing their best in their own places. I believe the biggest turning point in my life was July 11, 2008. Until the day, we stand on stage together once more, stay healthy. Our fifth member IAM, none of this would've been possible without you. I'm always grateful and sorry." He also shared a photo of the 4 members modeling for a skin brand, and the 2AM member added, "The photo source: We were once cosmetic brand models too."

Seulong shared a photo of 2AM together along with the message, "2AM, grateful for our 12th debut anniversary," adding a hashtag of their fan club IAM. Jo Kwon also shared clips and photos with the caption, "12th anniversary." Jinwoon posted photos of 2AM along with the message, "2AM. IAM, it's all thanks to you."

Congratulations to 2AM on their 12th anniversary!

View this post on Instagram

허허... 빛의 속도로 벌써 데뷔 12주년... 첫 무대 7월 11일 뮤직뱅크, 우리 바로 직전 곡의 그 느낌이 정말 어제처럼 생생한데..허허.. 각자의 자리에서 멋있게 최선을 다하는 동생들 모습이 새삼 대견하게 느껴지는 오늘 ^^ 내 인생의 가장 큰 전환점이 2008년 7월 11일었지 라고 생각해 본다. 또 다시 다 같이 무대에 서는 그날까지 모두들 건강히 ! ps. 제 5의 맴버 IAM이 없었으면 불가능 했던 일, 항상 고맙고 미안합니다. 사진출처:우리도 화장품 모델었다. #2am #이창민 #임슬옹 #조권 #정진운 #IAM #데뷔12주년

A post shared by 이창민 (@p.f.changmin) on

View this post on Instagram

2AM 12주년 감사합니다 :) #iam

A post shared by 임슬옹 (@lsod.d) on

View this post on Instagram

12TH ANNIVERSARY - 🌏

A post shared by 조권 JO KWON (@kwon_jo) on


