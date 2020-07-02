2AM celebrate 12th anniversary since debut

2AM celebrated the 12th anniversary since their debut.



July 11 marked 2AM's 12th debut anniversary, and all 4 members took to social media to celebrate with fans.



Changmin wrote, "At the speed of light, it's already our 12th debut anniversary. Our first stage was on July 11 at 'Music Bank'. The feeling I had during the song right before ours is still fresh like it happened yesterday. Today, I feel quite proud of how the others are all doing their best in their own places. I believe the biggest turning point in my life was July 11, 2008. Until the day, we stand on stage together once more, stay healthy. Our fifth member IAM, none of this would've been possible without you. I'm always grateful and sorry." He also shared a photo of the 4 members modeling for a skin brand, and the 2AM member added, "The photo source: We were once cosmetic brand models too."



Seulong shared a photo of 2AM together along with the message, "2AM, grateful for our 12th debut anniversary," adding a hashtag of their fan club IAM. Jo Kwon also shared clips and photos with the caption, "12th anniversary." Jinwoon posted photos of 2AM along with the message, "2AM. IAM, it's all thanks to you."



Congratulations to 2AM on their 12th anniversary!



