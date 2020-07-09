EXID's Solji reveals a stormy romance in 'Rains Again' MV

EXID's Solji has dropped her music video for "Rains Again"!



The MV features a stormy romance as a woman thinks back on a past love. "Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and the lyrics are about the very end of a breakup when you have to erase the person you're closest to, comparing the falling rain to how it feels after saying goodbye.



Watch Solji's "Rains Again" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.