Music Video
Posted by germainej

Eric Nam turns up his life in 'Paradise' MV

Eric Nam has dropped his music video for "Paradise"!

In the MV, Eric Nam goes through a long day of work before breaking out into a different life. "Paradise" is the title song of his fourth mini album 'The Other Side', and it's about people who long to escape from a frustrating reality.

Watch Eric Nam's "Paradise" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

nickybaenim
28 minutes ago

She_her_her
31 minutes ago

A loving hug to Eric he shines with this upbeat infectious melody and of course his charming vocals make this a sparkling bop.

