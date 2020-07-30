Eric Nam turns up his life in 'Paradise' MV

Eric Nam has dropped his music video for "Paradise"!
In the MV, Eric Nam goes through a long day of work before breaking out into a different life. "Paradise" is the title song of his fourth mini album 'The Other Side', and it's about people who long to escape from a frustrating reality.
Watch Eric Nam's "Paradise" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
