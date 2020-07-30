1

Stray Kids officially postpone Thailand and Indonesia concerts due to COVID-19 pandemic

Stray Kids have officially postponed their concerts in Thailand and Indonesia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 30, JYP Entertainment announced, "Unfortunately, Stray Kids world tour 'District 9: Unlock' scheduled for August 9, 2020 in Bangkok and August 15 in Jakarta have been postponed due to the spread of the COVID-19. Though we've been looking for ways to proceed with the concert, it's difficult to pursue the concert any further due to the global spread of COVID-19."

The label previously postponed Stray Kids' concerts in Singapore and canceled their European tour.

In other news, Stray Kids recently dropped their track "Easy".

