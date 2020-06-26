WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon talks about feeling proud after legendary singer Song Chang Sik complimented his singing

On June 26, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon appeared as a guest on KBS2 music program 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' alongside legendary folk singer Song Chang Sik and trot singer Song Ga In, forming a new trio by the name of 'Story of Musicians (S.O.M)'!

On this day, Kang Seung Yoon performed a fantastic duet with singer Song Chang Sik to the song "Instinctively". He also gave a short solo rendition of "The Story of My Guitar", wowing viewers with his unique voice.

During the talk segment of the show, Kang Seung Yoon recalled his first meeting with the legendary singer. He said, "I was too nervous because I didn't know what to address him as. In truth, I thought that 'teacher' would sound too distant, so I wanted to call him 'hyung'. I think I was giving myself a hard time because I kept telling myself that I should refer to such a legendary sunbaenim as 'hyung'."

Song Chang Sik in turn talked about his first impressions of his hoobaes, Song Ga In and Kang Seung Yoon. He revealed, "I knew about Song Ga In, so of course I was also looking forward to meeting her... In Seung Yoon's case, I didn't know him. But then I heard him sing, and he was really good. He has a skilled range." Kang Seung Yoon added on, "I sang in Song Chang Sik sunbaenim's song 'The Girl at the Tobacco Shop' in front of him during our first meeting, and he said, 'So you can sing'. I was so happy, it felt like he was recognizing me."

